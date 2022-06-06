trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk asserts lack of info from Twitter on bots breaches deal

by Rebecca Klar - 06/06/22 10:09 AM ET
AP/Susan Walsh, file
Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Monday accused Twitter of refusing to provide him information on bots and fake accounts on the platform, arguing the company is breaching its merger agreement.

In a Securities and Exchange filing, Musk said the company is “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights” under the merger agreement by not providing him with the information. 

Last month, Musk said he would put his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion “on hold” unless the company could provide information to prove claims that bots make up fewer than 5 percent of Twitter users. 

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal published a Twitter thread last month, after Musk raised the issue, sharing information about spam on the platform and how Twitter aims to weed it out. 

Musk cast further doubt on the 5 percent estimate in Monday’s filing.

“If Twitter is confident in its publicized spam estimates, Mr. Musk does not understand the company’s reluctance to allow Mr. Musk to independently evaluate those estimates,” the filing states. 

A Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The latest back-and-forth comes a few days after Twitter said Musk’s bid to buy the company cleared a Federal Trade Commission review. The deal is still subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and receipt of remaining applicable regulatory approvals, the company said Friday.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Parag Agrawal Twitter Twitter bots Twitter takeover

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Here’s who qualifies for the $25B ...
  2. Percentage of Americans who say Trump ...
  3. Push for normalcy wins out in COVID ...
  4. Jan. 6 panel seeks to break through ...
  5. COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Does ...
  6. Five biggest issues to watch at ...
  7. Georgetown lecturer resigns after ...
  8. Juan Williams: Democratic infighting ...
  9. Toomey says Biden not ...
  10. Mexican president confirms Summit of ...
  11. Musk asserts lack of info from ...
  12. Beyer to propose 1,000 percent tax on ...
  13. The Great Resignation hits state ...
  14. 5 things to watch when Biden, Harris ...
  15. Just 28 percent in new poll approve ...
  16. UK sending long-range missiles to ...
  17. Thank the 1970s for today’s Supreme ...
  18. Jan. 6 committee adviser on public ...
Load more

Video

See all Video