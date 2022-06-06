Musk asserts lack of info from Twitter on bots breaches deal

Elon Musk on Monday accused Twitter of refusing to provide him information on bots and fake accounts on the platform, arguing the company is breaching its merger agreement.

In a Securities and Exchange filing, Musk said the company is “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights” under the merger agreement by not providing him with the information.

Last month, Musk said he would put his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion “on hold” unless the company could provide information to prove claims that bots make up fewer than 5 percent of Twitter users.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal published a Twitter thread last month, after Musk raised the issue, sharing information about spam on the platform and how Twitter aims to weed it out.

Musk cast further doubt on the 5 percent estimate in Monday’s filing.

“If Twitter is confident in its publicized spam estimates, Mr. Musk does not understand the company’s reluctance to allow Mr. Musk to independently evaluate those estimates,” the filing states.

A Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest back-and-forth comes a few days after Twitter said Musk’s bid to buy the company cleared a Federal Trade Commission review. The deal is still subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and receipt of remaining applicable regulatory approvals, the company said Friday.