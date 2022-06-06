Palantir CEO travels to Ukraine for Zelensky meeting

Alex Karp, the CEO of American software company Palantir Technologies, traveled to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov shared the news of Karp’s visit with Zelensky, saying that both sides agreed on principles such as a Palantir office opening in Ukraine and digital support of the army.

“Today me and President @ZelenskyyUa hosted Alex Karp CEO @PalantirTech. Alex is the first CEO, who came to Kyiv after the start of the full-scale war,” Fedorov wrote in a tweet on June 2. “Impressive support and faith in credibility of investments: agreed on office opening and digital support of Army.”

In a separate statement, Palantir confirmed the meeting between the two sides, noting that discussions were based on the invasion and how Western security can play a pivotal role.

“We are honored to have met with @ZelenskyyUa, @FedorovMykhailo and other officials in Kyiv today to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the pivotal role of software to Western security,” the software company said in a tweet.