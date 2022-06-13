trending:

Technology

Amazon planning drone deliveries in California

by Chris Mills Rodrigo - 06/13/22 2:40 PM ET
FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon shareholders on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 voted down a proposal calling for an independent audit of working conditions at the e-commerce behemoth’s warehouses. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Amazon will begin delivering orders in a California city by drone later this year, the company announced Monday.

The trial in Lockeford, Calif., will be the first time a company uses drones for deliveries in the U.S.

Amazon is planning to use the project to test out the service and receive feedback.

Residents of the city, roughly 40 miles south of Sacramento, will be able to sign up for free drone delivery. 

“Lockeford residents will soon have access to one of the world’s leading delivery innovations,” said California State Assemblyman Heath Flora, whose district includes Lockeford. “It’s exciting that Amazon will be listening to the feedback of the San Joaquin County community to inform the future development of this technology.”

The Federal Aviation Administration gave Amazon approval to fly drones in 2020.

Amazon’s press release on the pilot program touts the initiative as way to address the challenge of how to get items “to customers quickly, cost-effectively, and—most importantly—safely, in less than an hour?”

Amazon already offers its many of its Prime customers same day delivery on over 3 million items in the marketplace.

