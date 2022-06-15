Musk predicts ‘massive red wave‘, teases creation of ‘Super Moderate Super PAC’

Elon Musk on Wednesday said he is considering creating a moderate super PAC to support centrist candidates.

Musk said on Twitter that he might establish a “Super Moderate Super PAC” to back candidates from both parties with moderate views.

The tech billionaire also predicted a “massive red wave in 2022.”

He has said previously that he considers himself a moderate and would not classify himself as a Democrat or Republican. But he said on a podcast last month that he would vote for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections in November after having “overwhelmingly” voted for Democrats throughout his life. He said the Democratic Party is overly controlled by unions and later called it the “party of division & hate.”

Musk said he voted for Republican Mayra Flores in the special election for Texas’s 34th Congressional District, the first time he has voted Republican. Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez and two other candidates to serve out the term of former Rep. Filemon Vela (D), who resigned in March.

“I voted for Mayra Flores — first time I ever voted Republican,” Musk tweeted. “Massive red wave in 2022.”

He also said he has not yet decided on his choice for president in 2024 but is leaning toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). DeSantis has been rumored to be mulling a presidential run and won a straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit earlier this month, receiving a slightly higher approval rating than former President Trump.

DeSantis has received sharp criticism recently from Democrats, including for signing a bill to ban teachers in kindergarten to third grade from giving classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Musk is closing in on acquiring Twitter after the company’s board provided Musk with the information he requested on the number of fake accounts on the website. He has been critical of Twitter for having a “far-left bias” and has said having a party more moderate on issues than Democrats and Republicans would be “ideal.”