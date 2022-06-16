trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Newsom joins Trump’s Truth Social to call out ‘Republican lies’

by Caroline Vakil - 06/16/22 5:14 PM ET

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Thursday that he joined former President Trump’s Truth Social platform, saying in a tweet that he would be using it to call out and debunk “Republican lies.”

“I just joined Trump’s Truth Social. Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting,” he wrote on Twitter.

“My first post — breaking down America’s red state murder problem,” he said, adding a link to his Truth Social post.

In a video supplementing his announcement, he said that red states made up the majority of those with the highest murder rates. 

Newsom is likely referring to a stat offered by center-left think tank Third Way, which said in a report in March amid rising U.S. crime rates that “8 of the 10 states with the highest murder rates in 2020 voted for the Republican presidential nominee in every election this century.”

The addition of California governor, who has floated as a possible presidential candidate, is potentially a boon to Trump’s struggling social network, given that it could prompt other high-profile Democrats to join.

Trump started Truth Social after he was kicked off several social media platforms following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, when his supporters invaded the building in hopes of overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has since been issuing statements through the platform, in addition to his Save America PAC.

Several weeks after it launched, the network was mired in a long waitlist for users seeking to join and not a lot of activity. 

Trump recently issued a statement through Truth Social pushing back against the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot in response to its first public June hearing.

Tags California Donald Trump Gavin Newsom Truth Social

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden aides ‘tapped out’ as White ...
  2. Ginni Thomas: I ‘can’t wait’ to ...
  3. Trump lawyer Eastman takes verbal ...
  4. Israel and Iran: Five minutes to ...
  5. Exxon Mobil, Chevron push back on ...
  6. Eastman sought pardon after Jan. 6 ...
  7. Abbott leading O’Rourke in ...
  8. Expected reversal of Miranda requires ...
  9. Bill Clinton: ‘Fair chance’ US ...
  10. Trump lawyer cited ‘heated fight’ ...
  11. Sotomayor praises Clarence ...
  12. Walmart pulls MyPillow products from ...
  13. Democrats face congressional rout ...
  14. Newsom joins Trump’s Truth Social ...
  15. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  16. McConaughey hires DC lobbyists in gun ...
  17. Pavlich: Merrick Garland’s ...
  18. DeSantis on Musk tweet: ‘I welcome ...
Load more

Video

See all Video