Maryland Apple store votes to unionize in first for company’s US locations

A Maryland Apple store’s employees voted to unionize on Saturday evening, marking the first time any of the company’s U.S. locations have done so and adding to a list of corporations seeing their workers organize.

While an official tally is yet to come, the vote count was initially 65-33, according to The Washington Post.

The vote still needs to be certified by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), CNBC reported, citing the NLRB. Following that certification, Apple would be required to negotiate with the union.

“We did it Towson! We won our union vote! Thanks to all who worked so hard and all who supported! Now we celebrate with @machinistsunion. Tomorrow we keep organizing. #unionizeapple #1u,” tweeted the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, which is compromised of workers from the company’s Towson, Md., location.

The Apple store’s employees will be a part of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents workers from United Airlines, Boeing, Harley-Davidson and Lockheed Martin, among others.

“We did it! Welcome to the Machinists Union, ⁦@acoreunion⁩! #1u,” IAM tweeted.

IAM also tweeted a video of employees at the Apple store cheering, clapping and hugging.

The decision comes as employees at a number of other major companies such as Starbucks and Amazon have also voted to unionize locations. President Biden and other top White House officials met with union organizers from both companies last month.

Employees at Apple stores in cities including Atlanta, Ga., and New York are also organizing, CNBC reported. An Atlanta location had an election set for earlier this month, but the vote was put off indefinitely, with the union accusing Apple of intimidating workers.