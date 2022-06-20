trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Biden praises newly unionized Apple workers

by Chris Mills Rodrigo - 06/20/22 4:41 PM ET

President Biden on Monday praised workers at an Apple store near Baltimore that voted to form the first American union at the Silicon Valley tech giant.

“I’m proud of them,” Biden told reporters. 

“You know, workers have a right to determine under what conditions they’re gonna work or not,” he continued. “And I think the thing that everybody kind of misunderstands about unions, they tend to be, especially in the trades, the best workers in the world.”

A majority of the 100 workers at Apple’s Towson, Md., location voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, according to a National Labor Relations Board count conducted Saturday.

The landslide win at the Apple store follows a series of wins for labor at previously unorganized companies, including Amazon and Starbucks, in recent months.

Biden, who has described himself as at the most pro-union president ever, has celebrated those wins.

Apple workers in New York and Atlanta have also begun pushing for unionization, although workers at the latter recently withdrew their request for an election, with the union saying that those workers were experiencing retaliation from management.

Tags Apple Apple union Biden Joe Biden unionization

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  2. Watergate prosecutor: Georgia case ...
  3. American Airlines ending service to ...
  4. Might Trump’s base eventually ...
  5. Greitens urges supporters to order ...
  6. Texas GOP’s proposed platform ...
  7. Texas GOP approves measure declaring ...
  8. Grenell to speak in Iowa amid Trump ...
  9. Trump says he hasn’t asked DeSantis ...
  10. Kinzinger shares threat to family
  11. Massive heat dome to bring extra-hot ...
  12. Texas GOP adopts anti-LGBTQ platform, ...
  13. Trump’s path back to the Oval Office
  14. Lawmakers on Juneteenth push for ...
  15. The challenge of prosecuting Trump
  16. The big flaw in Biden’s plan to ...
  17. The primaries show momentum is with ...
  18. Two former Missouri frat brothers ...
Load more

Video

See all Video