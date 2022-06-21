trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

DOJ, Meta reaches settlement on allegations of discriminatory advertising

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/21/22 3:18 PM ET
FILE – Facebook unveiled their new Meta sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. Facebook parent Meta’s 2022 first quarter profit jumped past Wall Street’s expectations despite slower revenue growth, sending shares up sharply in after-hours trading. The company earned $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, in the January-March period. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday said that it has reached a settlement agreement with Meta, the owners of Facebook, over allegations of discriminatory advertising on their social media platforms. 

In a statement, the DOJ said that Meta has until Dec 31 to stop using an advertising tool for housing ads known as “Special Ad Audience” (previously called “Lookalike Audience”), which relies on an algorithm, which the department has called discriminatory. 

Meta, formerly known as Facebook Inc., is also ordered to develop a new system to address racial and other disparities caused by the use of the previous algorithm system, according to the settlement agreement. 

The company will also provide a review of the agreement and any noteworthy information necessary to verify compliance with those standards, adding that the court has the authority to resolve the disputes over the information the company disclosed in the settlement agreement. 

The settlement comes as the Department of Housing (HUD) filed a lawsuit against Meta in 2018, alleging that the platform’s housing advertising system discriminates against users’ race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, and nationality. 

The lawsuit also alleged that Meta used algorithms to determine which users received housing ads, which led to other users being excluded from receiving housing ads. This action violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA), the lawsuit said. 

“As technology rapidly evolves, companies like Meta have a responsibility to ensure their algorithmic tools are not used in a discriminatory manner,” the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division  Assistant Attorney General  Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

“This settlement is historic, marking the first time that Meta has agreed to terminate one of its algorithmic targeting tools and modify its delivery algorithms for housing ads in response to a civil rights lawsuit. The Justice Department is committed to holding Meta and other technology companies accountable when they abuse algorithms in ways that unlawfully harm marginalized communities.”  

In its own statement, Meta said it plans to introduce new methods to combat the issue, adding that its new housing ad will focus on key demographics such as age, gender, and race, and ethnicity. 

“We know that our progress — both in ads fairness and broader civil rights initiatives — will be determined not just by our commitment to this work, but by concrete changes we make in our products,” Meta said in a statement. “We look forward to not only building solutions, but participating in and supporting the critical, industry-wide conversations that lie ahead.”

Tags Department of Housing Department of Housing and Urban Development Department of Justice Department of Justice Facebook Inc. Kristen Clarke Meta META racial discrimination Racial discrimination

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Live coverage: Arizona Speaker Rusty ...
  2. Trump rips Arizona GOP’s Rusty ...
  3. Trump ratchets up attacks amid ...
  4. Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses ...
  5. Crack appears in Jan. 6 committee wall
  6. Sotomayor accuses conservatives of ...
  7. Rusty Bowers says Giuliani told ...
  8. Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers ...
  9. Who is Shaye Moss, former Georgia ...
  10. Jordan asks Capitol Police for ...
  11. Carlson, GOP seize on Colbert crew ...
  12. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  13. Is Biden still considering student ...
  14. GOP senators downplay Jan. 6 ...
  15. American Airlines ending service to ...
  16. Ginni Thomas’s close ties with ...
  17. Here are the worst-run cities in ...
  18. Supreme Court strikes down Maine ...
Load more

Video

See all Video