trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Trump, son removed from social media firm’s board weeks before federal subpoenas

by Rebecca Klar - 07/07/22 2:48 PM ET

Former President Trump and his son were among six board members removed from the board of Trump’s social media company weeks before it was hit with federal subpoenas, according to state records. 

Florida state business records showed Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and the four others were removed as board members of the Trump Media and Technology Group on June 8, based on a filing with the state’s Division of Corporations. Roughly three weeks later, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a grand jury in Manhattan subpoenaed the company.

The news was first reported by The Herald-Tribune.

Other board members removed include Wes Moss, Kashyap Patel, Andrew Northwall and Scott Glabe, according to the filing. 

A spokesperson for the Trump Media and Technology Group denied that Trump is no longer a board member in a statement posted on Truth Social, the social media app associated with Trump’s media company. 

“Contrary to an ‘exclusive’ fake news story filed by a reporter who is incapable of understanding state business records, Donald Trump remains on the board of Trump Media and Technology Group. In fact, the reporter acknowledges that Trump’s title is ‘chairman,’ but apparently has no clue what a chairman presides over. Hopefully this helps clarify things,” the post states. 

The statement does not acknowledge why the filing calls for Trump and others to be removed. A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to additional questions from The Hill. 

Both federal subpoenas appear focused on the merger between Trump’s media company and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisitions Corp., based on regulatory filings. 

The company was launched, along with Truth Social, after Trump left office and was suspended from mainstream platforms like Twitter and Facebook after the companies found he violated their policies with tweets about the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 

Truth Social brands itself as pro-free speech with limited content moderation and caters to a right-wing audience. But it has failed to gain significant traction since launching.

Tags Andrew Northwall Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. Kashyap Patel Scott Glabe Securities Exchange Commission Trump Media and Technology Group Wes Moss

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Graham’s relationship with Trump ...
  2. Secret Service denial of Hutchinson ...
  3. Petition calling for Clarence Thomas ...
  4. Trump, son removed from social media ...
  5. Biden administration unveils sweeping ...
  6. Norman Rockwell paintings being ...
  7. Secret Service Director James Murray ...
  8. Tucker Carlson defends his commentary ...
  9. Lawmakers call for investigation into ...
  10. House Republicans weigh national ...
  11. Health Care — Highly transmissible ...
  12. Paul Whelan’s sister ...
  13. Frustrated Democrats express alarm ...
  14. Stunned by UFOs, ...
  15. US on ‘cusp’ of falling gas prices
  16. Gardening can improve mental ...
  17. Who is Larry the Cat and how does he ...
  18. Did the Supreme Court just tell the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video