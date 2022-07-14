trending:

Technology

Twitter hit with outage Thursday

by Jared Gans - 07/14/22 8:38 AM ET
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Multiple users reported outages on the social media platform Twitter on Thursday morning. 

The website Downdetector, which tracks the operating status of other websites, noted more than 50,000 reports of issues using the platform as of 8:11 a.m. 

The platform appeared to be back online as of just before 9 a.m.

Most reported problems — about 60 percent — were with the Twitter app, while 30 percent were focused on its website.

Twitter said in a tweet that it is working to get everyone’s access back up and running. 

The company said in a statement to The Hill that it is looking into the issue.

Updated at 9:31 a.m.

