Twitter hit with outage Thursday

Multiple users reported outages on the social media platform Twitter on Thursday morning.

The website Downdetector, which tracks the operating status of other websites, noted more than 50,000 reports of issues using the platform as of 8:11 a.m.

The platform appeared to be back online as of just before 9 a.m.

Most reported problems — about 60 percent — were with the Twitter app, while 30 percent were focused on its website.

Twitter said in a tweet that it is working to get everyone’s access back up and running.

Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022

The company said in a statement to The Hill that it is looking into the issue.

—Updated at 9:31 a.m.