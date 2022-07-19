trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Twitter won’t remove Marjorie Taylor Greene anti-transgender tweets

by Caroline Vakil - 07/19/22 7:46 AM ET

Twitter is allowing several anti-transgender tweets from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) that reference Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine to remain on its platform.

In one tweet, Greene includes a clip of a video of Levine, who is transgender, during an MSNBC appearance in which the Biden administration official says, “We really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youth, not to limit their participation in activities to sports and even limit their ability to get gender affirmation treatment in their state.”

In the tweet, Greene uses offensive language to refer to transgender reassignment surgery and also refers to Levine by her birth name. 

Another tweet from Greene misgenders the Biden administration official and uses Levine’s birth name and similar language to reference transgender reassignment surgery.

Both tweets are still posted on Twitter and include labeling from the social media platform that says, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

In a statement to The Hill, a Twitter spokesperson reiterated what the social media platform said when it labeled Greene’s tweets.

Greene defended her posts in a statement to The Hill.

“Twitter says my tweets violated rules about hateful conduct. I can’t imagine anything more hateful than promoting ‘gender reassignment’ surgeries for children,” Greene said.

Twitter has previously flagged tweets from other elected officials that have misgendered Levine, including in March when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) referred to the Biden administration official as a man.

The social media platform allowed that tweet to remain on its site but included the same label saying it had violated its rules on hateful conduct but may be in the public’s interest.

The Hill has reached out to Greene’s office and Twitter for comment. 

Updated at 10:12 a.m.

Tags anti-transgender Biden Hate speech LGBTQ rights Marjorie Taylor Greene Rachel Levine transgender rights Twitter

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Secret Service set to turn over ...
  2. The 18 House Republicans who voted ...
  3. Who is Sarah Matthews, the Trump ...
  4. Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection ...
  5. House Democrats tout bill to add four ...
  6. Lack of trust is fueling the current ...
  7. Democrats have no appetite to punish ...
  8. Lia Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman ...
  9. Deleted Secret Service texts to be ...
  10. Paul blasts McConnell for ‘secret ...
  11. The Future of Health Care Summit
  12. Federal agencies lay the groundwork ...
  13. Eyeing majority, House GOP mulls ...
  14. Frustrated Democrats mull drastic ...
  15. House to vote on Respect for Marriage ...
  16. Ex-Trump counsel gears up for ...
  17. House approves resolution supporting ...
  18. Fauci to retire before the end of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video