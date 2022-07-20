Albany Amazon workers launch campaign to unionize

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Albany, N.Y., have launched a bid to unionize after another warehouse on Staten Island successfully unionized back in April.

The group announced this week they were organizing a union, saying in a Twitter post they would have a rally on July 17.

The union said they will be working with the independent Amazon Labor Union and “teaming up with our fellow coworkers in Staten Island.”

“Amazon has exploited us for far too long, and it’s time we become organized to demand better pay, better benefits, and better working conditions,” the union said.

The campaign manager for the group is Heather Goodall, who talked to The Washington Post about the union she began organizing in March.

“We decided to go with Amazon Labor Union because it was created for Amazon employees,” Goodall said. “They understand the concerns we have and are very familiar with what’s going on in our warehouse.”

If successful, Albany would become the second group ever to organize under Amazon, following those on Staten Island.

Workers at a second Staten Island warehouse rejected a union bid in May, a month after the first warehouse there unionized.

Organizers for the union told The Post they are waiting until they get 70 percent to 80 percent of workers to sign union authorization cards before giving them to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to start the official union process. The NLRB only requires 30 percent of workers to sign the cards.

“Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have. As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees. Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work,” Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement.

