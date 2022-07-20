trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Lyft laying off dozens of employees

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/20/22 5:26 PM ET
A ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers
Associated Press/Richard Vogel
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles.

U.S.-based transport service Lyft has reportedly laid off approximately 60 employees amid growing economic concerns within the company.

In a memo obtained and published by The Wall Street Journal Wednesday, the company said that it had laid off employees within its rental business department, which allowed customers to rent its fleet of cars through its service. 

Lyft’s Vice President of Fleet and Global Operations Cal Lankton wrote in the memo that the company executives began discussions about exiting the rental business last fall, noting economic issues and the uncertainty of running a first-party rental business. 

In a statement to The Hill, a Lyft spokesperson confirmed the discontinuation of its first-party rental service, adding it will now focus on its partnership with third-party rental companies such as Sixt and Hertz. 

“We have decided to discontinue Lyft’s first-party Rentals business to focus on our best-in-class third party rentals with Sixt and Hertz,” the spokesperson said, adding: “This decision will ensure we continue to have national coverage and offer riders a more seamless booking experience.” 

Lyft, a rival to U.S.-based transportation service Uber, saw its stock plunge after sharing its first-quarter earnings in May, after recording revenue growth of $875.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 — a 44 percent increase from the same period last year. 

Company executives have also remained optimistic that its revenue growth in 2022 will continue to accelerate and demands will increase by the second half of this year. 

Tags Hertz Global layoffs layoffs Lyft Lyft Inc. Sixt Uber

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Secret Service turns over single ...
  2. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  3. Webb telescope suffered ...
  4. Prosecutors rest their case against ...
  5. Ocasio-Cortez pushes back on claims ...
  6. Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers ...
  7. These are the 47 House Republicans ...
  8. Ron Johnson won’t back US attorney ...
  9. Clarence Thomas opinion sparks House ...
  10. Biden’s six favorite lies about ...
  11. House passes bill protecting marriage ...
  12. Chris Cuomo to sit for first ...
  13. Jan. 6 panel says Secret Service may ...
  14. Collins, Manchin offer bipartisan ...
  15. Last-chance hearing: Jan. 6 committee ...
  16. Uvalde shooter’s mother apologizes ...
  17. Democrats including Pressley, ...
  18. David Hogg removed from hearing on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video