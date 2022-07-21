trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Ford to cut up to 8,000 jobs amid electric vehicle push: Bloomberg

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/21/22 12:44 PM ET
FILE – A Ford logo, on the tailgate of a 2012 F350 Super Duty pick-up truck, and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., on Oct. 25, 2011. Ford Motor Company on Tuesday,May 24, 2022, settled claims by 40 U.S. state attorneys general that the company made misleading claims about the fuel economy and payload capacity of some of its vehicles, violating state consumer protection laws. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Ford Motor Co. is planning to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks amid a company shift to producing more electric vehicles.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the job cuts will affect the company’s Ford Blue unit, which is responsible for producing combustion engine vehicles, and other salaried positions.  

A source told the news outlet that a bulk of the job cuts are likely to affect the company’s U.S. workforce, which employs up to 31,000 salaried workers. 

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson said that the company isn’t “commenting on speculation by others about our business.”

“We’ve said lots of times that, in order to deliver on the Ford+ transformation and lead an exciting and disruptive new era of electric and connected vehicles, we’re reshaping our work and modernizing our organization,” the spokesperson continued.

“That’s happening across all of our automotive businesses and the entire company. We’ve laid out clear targets for our cost structure, so that we’re lean and fully competitive with the best in the industry.”

Ford CEO Jim Farley said at a Wolfe Research auto conference earlier this year that cutting jobs is the key to boosting profits for the company.

“We have too many people,” Farley said at the conference. “This management team firmly believes that our ICE and BEV portfolios are under-earning.”

The company recently organized its divisions for conventional gas-engine business and electric vehicles and software in March, saying this new initiative will keep separate operations in-house with their own separate names, leadership structures and profit-and-loss statements.

Ford is planning to cut $3 billion of its current costs by 2026, with Farley saying that he wants the company’s Ford Blue series to transform into “the profit and cash engine for the entire enterprise.”

Tags Electric vehicles Ford Ford Motor Co. Jim Farley Jim Farley layoffs layoffs and firings United States

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s ...
  2. House passes bill to protect access ...
  3. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  4. Retired generals, admirals in ...
  5. Secret Service turns over single ...
  6. Here are the key Senate Republican ...
  7. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  8. Webb telescope suffered ...
  9. Why put solar panels on the surface ...
  10. Biden experiencing ‘very mild ...
  11. Prosecutors rest their case against ...
  12. Bannon will not present a defense ...
  13. What is Paxlovid, the pill Biden is ...
  14. Ocasio-Cortez pushes back on claims ...
  15. These are the 47 House Republicans ...
  16. Chris Cuomo to sit for first ...
  17. House committee advances bill to ban ...
  18. Jan. 6 hearing to show Trump spent ...
Load more

Video

See all Video