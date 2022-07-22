trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Maryland man sentenced to 8 years for using Library of Congress wifi to download child pornography

by Chloe Folmar - 07/22/22 11:04 AM ET
Getty Images

A former Architect of the Capitol employee who worked at the Library of Congress was sentenced on Wednesday to eight years in prison for using the Library’s wireless network to download images and videos of children being sexually abused.

Gary Lee Peksa pled guilty in December to a child pornography charge and will be placed on supervised release for 20 years after leaving prison.

Peksa regularly used the WiFi at the Library of Congress to access child sex abuse material, the court determined, which he would view on his cellphone in the bathroom, his office and a breakroom.

U.S. Capitol Police seized Peksa’s cellphone after the Library of Congress was notified of traffic on its WiFi network related to the sexual exploitation of children.

Officials also found that Peksa accessed child abuse material over his laptop and cellphone at home, each containing hundreds of files.

Peksa will be registered as a sex offender for at least 15 years and will be required to pay $47,000 to the victims of sexual abuse depicted in the photos and videos he viewed.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in conjunction with police. The Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative was also involved.

Tags Architect of the Capitol Department of Justice FBI Gary Lee Peksa Library of Congress United States Capitol Police

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump slams McConnell as ...
  2. Hawley mocked over new Jan. 6 video
  3. Seven stunning moments from the ...
  4. The biggest things we learned in each ...
  5. OAN officially dropped by ...
  6. Kagan warns that Supreme Court ...
  7. Ex-Trump DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark hit ...
  8. Jan. 6 committee closes summer with ...
  9. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  10. Clark Kent lookalike wins Twitter ...
  11. House GOP Conference deletes tweet ...
  12. Hawley tweets raised fist mug image ...
  13. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  14. Trump leads Biden, Sanders in ...
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report – A ...
  16. Retired generals, admirals in ...
  17. One person arrested after protesters ...
  18. Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have ...
Load more

Video

See all Video