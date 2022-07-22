Meta commits $150M additional funding to its Oversight Board

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is providing an additional $150 million in funding for its independent Oversight Board that oversees certain content moderation decisions for the platform.

Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg announced the funding Friday, adding to the initial $130 million investment the company made in 2019 when establishing the board.

Although funded by Meta, the board, which is made up of outside experts and civic leaders, is designed to run independently from the company.

“By making this ongoing financial commitment, Meta has issued a vote of confidence in the work of the Board and its efforts to apply Facebook and Instagram content standards in a manner that protects freedom of expression and pertinent human rights standards,” Stephen Neal, chairperson of the Oversight Board Trust, said in a statement.

The Oversight Board reviews cases referred to by users or the company itself about content moderation decisions made on the social media site.

The board makes binding decisions on cases, but is also allowed to recommend suggestions for policy changes to the company that are not binding.

The board has heard a wide range of cases, including the one surrounding former President Trump’s account suspension.

Last year the board upheld Facebook’s suspension of the account, but said the indefinite suspension was not appropriate.

Facebook said after the ruling that Trump’s account will be suspended for at least two years after the intial suspension, ending in January 2023. After the self-imposed deadline, the company will assess whether the risk to public safety has receded, Clegg said in a post at the time.