trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Far-right internet personality ‘Baked Alaska’ pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

by Julia Mueller - 07/25/22 9:53 AM ET
An American flag blows in the wind as it flies about the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Anthime Joseph Gionet, a far-right personality known online as “Baked Alaska,” has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Justice reported Friday that Gionet pleaded guilty to unlawful and violent entry of restricted areas and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The rioter is one of hundreds arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

According to an FBI affidavit, Gionet shared a 27-minute livestream of the riot, during which he can be heard chanting “Patriots are in control,” “Whose house? Our house,” and “1776, baby.” He is seen on the video entering various office rooms at the Capitol.

“We are in the Capitol Building, 1776 will commence again,” Gionet said, according to the FBI report. “Occupy the Capitol let’s go. We ain’t leaving this bitch.”

In an encounter caught on tape, Gionet called a law enforcement officer a “f—— oathbreaker.”

Gionet was arrested just nine days after the riot but made headlines last summer for avoiding house arrest. He entered a guilty plea on Friday.

Tags Arrest Capitol insurrection far-right Jan. 6 Jan. 6 Capitol riot Oath Keepers Rioters

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Revolving door creates questions and ...
  2. GOP plots Fauci probe after midterms
  3. Trump’s credibility ...
  4. Permanent daylight saving time hits ...
  5. Nearly one in three Americans say it ...
  6. Rubio fires back at Buttigieg over ...
  7. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  8. Juan Williams: Don’t swallow ...
  9. Is the clock finally running out on ...
  10. Why the US housing shortage is likely ...
  11. Moldova ‘very worried’ about ...
  12. 2024: A nightmare scenario
  13. Congress must close Medicare gaps in ...
  14. Hogan blames ‘collusion’ between ...
  15. Warren: Fed chief threatening ...
  16. Paul Pelosi’s questionable Wall ...
  17. Trump slams ‘RINO coward’ Bowers ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
Load more

Video

See all Video