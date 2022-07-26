trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Uber expanding electric car service

by Jared Gans - 07/26/22 2:14 PM ET
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. As Uber pushed into markets around the world, the ride-sharing service lobbied political leaders to relax labor and taxi laws and used a “kill switch″ to thwart regulators and law enforcement. Uber also channeled money through Bermuda and other tax havens and considered portraying violence against its drivers as a way to gain public sympathy. That’s according to a report released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Uber announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its offerings of electric vehicles to seven additional cities as a step in its efforts to reach zero emissions by 2030. 

Conor Ferguson, the mobility communications manager for Uber, confirmed to The Hill that Comfort Electric, the company’s fleet of all-electric vehicles, will be offered in Las Vegas; Seattle; Portland, Ore.; Denver; Austin, Texas; Philadelphia; and Baltimore. The company originally launched Comfort Electric in May in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. 

The news was first reported by Axios. 

Ferguson told The Hill that Uber’s partnership with the car rental company Hertz is designed to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles throughout the country. He said customers who select the Comfort Electric option will be able to ride in a “premium” electric vehicle such as a Tesla, Polestar or Ford Mustang Mach-E. 

Ashwin Dias, the global head of vehicle and electrification, told The Hill that sustainability should not “take a back seat” to comfort or style. 

“That’s why we’re excited to announce the expansion of Uber Comfort Electric, our first fully electric offering for riders who want to travel comfortably and sustainably,” Dias said. “Now, there are even more ways for riders to travel and be a part of the climate solution.” 

Ferguson said more than 15,000 drivers have rented a Tesla through the program, completing more than 5 million fully electric trips and driving more than 40 million miles. 

Uber is also rolling out a training video for customers who have had trouble opening Tesla doors after getting feedback from drivers. 

The video, posted on the company’s Twitter page, states that riders should push the wide part of the door handle and grab the thinner part to pull the door open. To get out of the car, passengers should push a button on the side of the door as they push the door out to exit.

—Updated at 3:09 p.m.

Tags Comfort Electric Electric vehicles Tesla Uber

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump speaks in ...
  2. Trump: ‘Fox & Friends’ has gone ...
  3. Raskin says he doesn’t buy the ...
  4. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  5. Buttigieg edges out Biden among ...
  6. Watch live: America First Agenda ...
  7. Navarro urges Trump to skip planned ...
  8. GOP civil war on Ukraine builds ...
  9. Trump set for controversial return to ...
  10. Cheney blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for ...
  11. The Memo: Democrats see signs for ...
  12. Campaign Report — Trump returns to ...
  13. GOP lawmaker attends gay son’s ...
  14. Kinzinger says it’s ...
  15. Exercising more than recommended ...
  16. McConnell won’t comment on bill ...
  17. Mitch McConnell’s historic ...
  18. Nearly one in three Americans say it ...
Load more

Video

See all Video