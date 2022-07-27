Hulu reverses policy on political ads after blowback

The streaming platform Hulu will now accept advertisements on political candidates and issues following backlash from Democratic campaign organizations over it refusing to run ads on midterm election issues.

A national Democratic Party official said on Monday that Hulu did not give Democratic campaign groups a clear reason for not running ads on abortion and gun safety that they submitted last week.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) submitted the ads to a variety of distributors, including Disney-owned ESPN and a Disney-owned ABC affiliate in Philadelphia, but Hulu was the only one that did not broadcast them.

“After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company’s general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+,” a Disney spokesperson told The Hill.

“Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative in alignment with industry standards,” they said.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the platform had had a policy against running advertisements considered controversial.

The leaders of the DSCC, DCCC and DGA released a statement after Hulu did not run the ads, condemning the decision and saying that the platform’s “censorship of truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country.”