trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Instagram rolls back TikTok-like changes after criticism

by Jared Gans - 07/29/22 2:14 PM ET
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Instagram will roll back some of the recent changes to its platform after critics complained it was only trying to be more like TikTok and that they preferred it before. 

Adam Mosseri, who serves as the head of Instagram, told Platformer, a publication focused on covering Big Tech and democracy, in an interview on Thursday that a test version of the platform that displayed full-screen photos and videos will be phased out in the next one to two weeks. 

He said Instagram will also cut down on the number of recommended posts in the app while it works on its algorithm. 

“I’m glad we took a risk — if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” Mosseri said. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. [When] we’ve learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration.” 

The changes received criticism from celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, for shifting toward the style of TikTok, which allows users to scroll through full-screen videos from one to the next.

Mosseri said in a video on Twitter on Tuesday that photo-sharing would remain part of the app but that the future of Instagram would focus more on video. 

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, has been pushing the platform for more video-based content. 

Mosseri told Platformer that the usage data “isn’t great” for the new design and users were frustrated. He said Instagram will temporarily reduce the number recommended posts but did not say by how much. 

He said the rollback will not be permanent. 

Instagram did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

Tags Adam Mosseri Adam Mosseri app Instagram Meta social media platform TikTok

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer ...
  2. The Memo: No, really — What if ...
  3. Democrats waiting anxiously for ...
  4. Biden turns up the insults on Donald ...
  5. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  6. McCarthy says he does not recall Jan. ...
  7. More missing texts, this time from ...
  8. Hawley book ‘Manhood’ set for ...
  9. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  10. How Manchin struck a miracle of a ...
  11. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  12. DeSantis files complaint against ...
  13. House Democrats tee up last-minute ...
  14. HHS buys 66 million doses of updated ...
  15. Trump golf club appears to still be ...
  16. Jan. 6 panel agrees to turn over 20 ...
  17. House GOP brushes off DOJ probe of ...
  18. McCarthy swipes at Pelosi over ban on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video