Clinton plugs ‘But Her Emails’ merch after FBI raids Trump home for records

Hillary Clinton is poking fun at Donald Trump, highlighting her “But Her Emails” merchandise in the wake of the FBI executing a search warrant on the former president’s Florida home.

“Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps [Onward Together] partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values,” the former secretary of State wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Just saying!” Clinton said.

The tweet came the morning after Trump said in a Monday night statement, “My beautiful home Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

The search appeared to be focused on records that Trump brought with him to his Florida estate after leaving the White House, according to multiple news reports.

The stunning development wasn’t the first time Clinton promoted her “But Her Emails” product line.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee — who faced scrutiny over her use of a personal email server while secretary of State — also hawked her hats in February after a report that Trump disposed of documents in the toilet of the White House. Photos of the plumbing-based document destruction were released on Monday.