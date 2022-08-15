Apple tries again with return-to-office date: report

Bloomberg News reported on Monday that Apple has set Sept. 5 as the deadline for corporate employees to return to the office in-person for at least three days a week.

Apple will require its corporate employees to work from the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and an undetermined third day during the week. The company’s initial plan was to have corporate employees work on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at the office.

Apple recently held an in-person meeting at its main campus earlier in June for a developers’ conference presentation, signaling the first time in three years that the company is moving toward a return to normal operations, according to Bloomberg.

The Hill has reached out to Apple Inc. for comment and more information.

The company, known as the maker of the iPhone and Mac computers and laptops, had delayed plans to return to the office multiple times due to COVID-19.

The delays caused the company to remain on a two-day a week in-office schedule for employees.

The company also scaled back on past pandemic-era restrictions when it made masks optional in common areas. It’s Cupertino headquarters will be the first office to implement the new in-person schedule.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed most of its guidelines for COVID-19 in communities, putting the emphasis on individuals to assess to own risk level when it comes to the virus.