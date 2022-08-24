trending:

Technology

Musk tells Tesla customer not to ‘complain’ about self-driving bugs

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/24/22 10:13 AM ET
Elon Musk
FILE – Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala on May 2, 2022, in New York. Attorneys for Musk are complaining, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that Twitter is slow-walking document production in advance of an October trial to decide whether the Tesla CEO should be forced to complete a $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told a customer not to “complain” about the self-driving bug issues with Tesla vehicles. 

A Tesla customer on Tuesday posted a series of videos on Twitter showing how the company’s new beta version of its Full Self-Driving service, 10.69, has difficulty making signaled turns, changing driving lanes and other basic tasks. 

The customer also wrote in a tweet that he had to pay more than $32,000 to receive the latest updates for the vehicle’s system. 

“Unfortunately I have to say I’m still having to intervene to correct #FSDBeta 10.69 in my area. Still lots of work to go,” the customer wrote. “I know this is probably not a popular opinion but the focusing on the ‘Chuck’ complex left is getting ahead of the needs of some more basic control issues.” 

In response, Musk told the customer not to update his vehicle to new beta releases if the complaints are going to continue. 

“10.69 is in limited release for a reason,” Musk wrote to the customer. “Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain.” 

Musk has encouraged social media users in the past to share critical feedback on his company’s products.

Musk recently announced that Tesla will now charge customers $3,000 more for its Full Self-Driving service, Bloomberg News reported. California’s Department of Motor Vehicles has accused the company of misleading customers with its technology, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating whether Tesla’s autopilot system is defective.

