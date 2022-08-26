trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

World’s top password manager LastPass says it was hacked

by Zach Schonfeld - 08/26/22 12:07 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 08/26/22 12:07 PM ET

The CEO of password-manager company LastPass said Thursday that it was was recently hacked, but the company sees no evidence the incident exposed any customer data or passwords.

“We have determined that an unauthorized party gained access to portions of the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account and took portions of source code and some proprietary LastPass technical information,” CEO Karim Toubba wrote in a letter to customers.

The software allows users to store their passwords for various accounts and websites in a “vault” that can be unlocked with a singular master password, also providing customers with auto-generated passwords designed to be hard to guess.

Toubba said the company became aware of the hack after observing unusual activity two weeks ago.

LastPass said its software is designed so that the company can never know or gain access to customers’ master passwords.

“Our investigation has shown no evidence of any unauthorized access to encrypted vault data,” the company wrote on a frequently asked questions page. “Our zero knowledge model ensures that only the customer has access to decrypt vault data.”  

The company said its products are operating normally and LastPass is working with a cybersecurity and forensics firm following the incident. 

“Based on what we have learned and implemented, we are evaluating further mitigation techniques to strengthen our environment,” Toubba told customers. 

Tags Hack Hack Hacking LastPass LastPass password manager

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. READ: The unsealed Department of ...
  2. Democrats clash over Manchin side ...
  3. Zuckerberg tells Rogan Facebook ...
  4. Kushner calls Chrissy Teigen a ...
  5. Trump calls for McConnell to be ...
  6. White House calls out Greene, other ...
  7. GOP targets powerhouse Wall Street ...
  8. Ukraine can launch counteroffensive ...
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ...
  10. Biden sees highest approval in a year ...
  11. Will the GOP snatch defeat from the ...
  12. Fauci compares monkeypox outbreak to ...
  13. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  14. DeSantis fares better than Trump in ...
  15. World’s top password manager ...
  16. What to know about Women’s ...
  17. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  18. Why the Fed chief says there’s no ...
Load more

Video

See all Video