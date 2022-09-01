Twitter begins testing an edit button​​

Twitter is testing a feature on its platform that would let users edit a tweet after posting it, the social media platform said Thursday.

“If you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button,” Twitter shared in a post from its official account. “This is happening and you’ll be okay.”

The feature — the company’s most requested to date — will allow users to edit a tweet “a few times” up to 30 minutes after it is posted, according to a Twitter blog post.

The edited tweets will be flagged with an icon, label and timestamp of the edit, and readers will be able to access the version history of the edited post if they click in on the label.

“The time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said,” the blog post states.

“We’re hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful.”

Twitter’s communication team said in April that the much-anticipated edit feature has been in the works since last year.

The feature is being tested internally and will soon be available to users with Twitter Blue, a paid subscription that gives access to some premium features on the platform.