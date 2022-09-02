trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Labor board tosses Amazon objection to union vote

by Chloe Folmar - 09/02/22 7:31 AM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 09/02/22 7:31 AM ET
FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston, Oct. 1, 2020. On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, a hearing officer for a federal labor board rebuffed Amazon’s attempt to scrap a historic union win at a warehouse on Staten Island, N.Y., handing victory to organizers in what could be a very long battle for recognition. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Thursday recommended that tech giant Amazon’s objections to votes by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) be blocked.

“I conclude that the Employer’s objections be overruled in their entirety,” wrote the NLRB hearing officer according to documents posted by ALU President Christian Smalls.

The report continues: “The Employer has not met its burden of establishing that Region 29, the Petitioner, or any third parties have engaged in objectionable conduct affecting the results of the election.”

Region 29 of the NLRB initially held the election to decide whether the ALU would officially represent fulfillment center employees working at Amazon’s JFK8 building. The company’s dispute was transferred to Region 28 of the board after Amazon claimed that Region 29 displayed questionable conduct in the election.

The election, which took place in March 2022, found that employees voted to be represented by the ALU by a margin of 10.8 percent.

The Hill has reached out to Amazon and the ALU for comment on the recommendation.

“While we are pleased with her findings, the Amazon workers in the ALU understand that this is just the beginning of a much longer fight,” the ALU said of the NLRB officer’s recommendation.

The statement continued: “It is our hope that the Regional Director for Region 28 can expedite our certification and that the NLRB enforces Amazon’s legal obligation to negotiate with the workers of the ALU.”

“Today is a great day for Labor,” said Smalls.

Tags Amazon Labor Board NLRB Union

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into ...
  2. Republicans rage against ranked ...
  3. Biden to hecklers at Philadelphia ...
  4. Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House ...
  5. DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of ...
  6. McCarthy calls on Biden to apologize ...
  7. Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee
  8. Five ways student loan borrowers can ...
  9. Study links common asthma medication ...
  10. Cook Political Report moves five ...
  11. GOP Alaska Sens. Murkowski, Sullivan ...
  12. Jan. 6 panel alleges Gingrich ...
  13. Biden: Trump’s influence on ...
  14. Judge withholds ruling on special ...
  15. A funny thing happened on the way to ...
  16. Joe Biden wants to have it both ways ...
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  18. The Memo: Midterms shape up as proxy ...
Load more

Video

See all Video