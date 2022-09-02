OnlyFans reports owner received over $500M in dividends since end of 2020

The owner of the social media site OnlyFans, which is known for featuring adult content, has been paid more than $500 million in dividends from the company since the end of 2020.

Owner Leonid Radvinsky received $517 million in dividends over 2021 and 2022, according to an annual report released Thursday and acquired by Bloomberg.

The overall profits of OnlyFans, owned by holding company Fenix International Inc., multiplied by a factor of seven during the most recent year on record, which ended Nov. 30, due to a massive increase in users during the pandemic.

Radvinsky profited by $284 million over that time period in addition to the $233 million he has acquired in 2022 through the subscription service.

OnlyFans takes a 20 percent cut of the profits made by the more than 1.5 million individuals hosted on the site, who have made more than $3 billion since the advent of the company, according to the report.

The Hill has reached out to OnlyFans for comment on its profits report.

OnlyFans briefly announced last year that it would ban all “sexually-explicit” content from its site, a decision it quickly reversed “due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators.”