trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Artemis I rocket leaks hydrogen fuel before second launch attempt

by Jared Gans - 09/03/22 9:08 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 09/03/22 9:08 AM ET

NASA engineers on Saturday detected a liquid hydrogen leak in the Artemis I rocket before its second launch attempt.

The Space Launch System rocket was originally set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Monday but was delayed after one of the rocket’s engines failed to condition to the correct temperature. A hydrogen leak also occurred on Monday, but the issue was resolved. 

NASA said in a blog post on its website on Saturday morning that engineers have stopped flowing the liquid propellant into the core stage, which serves as the backbone of the rocket, while they address the issue. 

Launch controllers are attempting to warm up the quick disconnect fitting, which is used to provide easy connection and disconnection of fluid and air lines, to get a tight seal. NASA is has continued to flow liquid oxygen into the rocket. 

The launch is scheduled to occur between 2:17 p.m. and 4:17 p.m. ET Saturday. It is unclear if the leak will impact the launch.

The Artemis program plans to send people back to the moon for the first time since 1972 in subsequent missions. 

The Orion exploration spacecraft, which will be unmanned, is planned to travel more than 40,000 miles past the moon before returning to Earth. NASA hopes to send astronauts, including the first woman and person of color to set foot on the moon, to the moon’s surface by 2025 or 2026.

Tags Artemis Artemis I fuel leak liquid hydrogen Moon nasa

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scrutiny builds over FBI’s ...
  2. Country singer Jason Aldean dropped ...
  3. Biden earns plaudits from ...
  4. Five things to watch in Trump’s ...
  5. Study links common asthma medication ...
  6. Artemis I rocket leaks hydrogen fuel ...
  7. Tucker Carlson on 2022 GOP ...
  8. McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into ...
  9. How cable news is reacting to ...
  10. Biden was right: MAGA ideology is ...
  11. White House defends presence of ...
  12. Serena Williams’s five biggest ...
  13. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago inventory details ...
  14. Biden: ‘I don’t consider any ...
  15. Five ways student loan borrowers can ...
  16. READ: Full inventory of documents ...
  17. Judge denies Steve Bannon’s request ...
  18. The ‘cheapest time’ to book ...
Load more

Video

See all Video