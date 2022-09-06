Tech consultants who backed 2020 fraud claims repeatedly visited Georgia elections office, video shows

Two technology consultants visited a Georgia county’s elections office on multiple occasions in the aftermath of a security breach of voting equipment there, surveillance video shows.

Multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday that Doug Logan and Jeffrey Lenberg visited the Coffee County election office twice in January 2021 after data forensics experts met with Cathy Latham, the then-chairwoman of the county GOP, on Jan. 7 of that year.

Lenberg visited additional times by himself.

The visits from Logan and Lenberg have previously been unreported.

Attorney Sidney Powell, who worked on former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, reportedly recruited the firm that employs the data forensics experts, SullivanStrickler, to copy software and data from Dominion Voting Systems machines that the county used.

The Washington Post reported that the security footage only shows the exterior of the election office. What Logan and Lenberg did inside is uncertain.

The two consultants have been involved in pursuing voting machines in multiple states, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) has requested a special prosecutor decide whether to back charging them for allegedly trying to illegally access election equipment in three counties in the state last year.

Logan and Lenberg could not be reached by The Hill for comment.

The surveillance footage was publicized as a result of a subpoena issued to Georgia elections officials in a lawsuit filed over the state’s election security.

Marilyn Marks, the executive director for the Coalition for Good Governance, one of the plaintiffs in the case, told The Hill that the organization did not know Logan and Lenberg had been present at the office until they saw the video last week.

She said it is unclear what they did in the election office, but their presence in the office is “very disconcerting.”

Marks said the organization plans to file a motion to compel Logan to produce documents that he has not provided and will ask for court permission to subpoena Lenberg.

She said the coalition is made up of citizens volunteering their time and attorneys offering pro bono work.

Marks said the software the SullivanStrickler downloaded was not just used in the November 2020 election but will be used in this year’s election across the entire state of Georgia.

She said government investigators have been slow to look into the incidents but hopes they “get serious” for an investigation.

Logan is the former CEO of Cyber Ninjas, a security firm that conducted an audit of election ballots in Arizona after being hired by Republican state lawmakers. The review confirmed President Biden’s victory in the state.

Logan announced earlier this year that he had shut the company down.

This story was updated at 1:36 p.m.