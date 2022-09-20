Space Force reveals new song saluting ‘guardians beyond the blue’

The U.S. Space Force, the newest branch of the nation’s military, now has an official song hailing the “guardians beyond the blue.”

The brand-new song, “Semper Supra,” is named after the Space Force motto, which is Latin for “Always Above.”

It was created by two former U.S. military service members who wanted to capture the spirit of the Space Force’s Guardians.

The service branch unveiled “Semper Supra” as its official song at the Air and Space Forces Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., on Tuesday.

Every branch of the military has its own song, from the U.S. Army’s “The Army Goes Rolling Along” to “The Marines’ Hymn” for the U.S. Marines.

James Teachenor, a former member of the U.S. Air Force band at the Air Force Academy, created the melody and lyrics for “Semper Supra.”

Teachenor, who began diving into the songwriting process soon after USSF was officially created in 2019, said it was a “long process.”

“I wanted to adequately represent all the capabilities that our Space Force is involved with,” he said in a promotional video.

Teachenor worked with Sean Nelson, a U.S. Coast Guard Band trombonist and staff arranger, to create a musical score and arrangement for “Semper Supra.”

Both Nelson and Teachenor developed the song with the assistance of Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, the chief of space operations.

“It all comes together into something I hope Guardians around the world will be proud of,” Raymond said in the Space Force video.

The lyrics for the new song appear below.

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.”

A recording of the song is available here.