Musk said Russian media had ‘lot of bulls—, but some good points too’ after Ukraine invasion

Elon Musk wrote that Russian state-controlled media had “some good points” less than two weeks after the country invaded Ukraine, according to texts revealed in a new court filing.

The message was revealed with hundreds of others as part of an ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk, who is trying to exit his deal to buy the social media company.

“EU passed a law banning Russia Today and several other Russian news sources. We have been told to block their IP address,” Musk wrote to Antonio Gracias on March 5 after the private equity investor reached out to Musk.

“Actually I find their news quite entertaining,” Musk continued, according to the filing.

“Lot of bulls—, but some good points too,” the Tesla CEO wrote in a separate text.

Gracias, the CEO of private investment firm Valor, served as a director of Tesla for 14 years and helped take the company public.

The exchange came three days after the European Union (EU) voted to suspend Russia Today and Sputnik broadcasts in its member countries. Russia invaded Ukraine days earlier on Feb. 24.

Musk, who runs satellite internet constellation Starlink through SpaceX, had tweeted that he opposed such a move.

“Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources,” Musk tweeted. “We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.”



Gracias began the text exchange by apparently referencing the tweet, and the duo went on to agree that the outlets should not be censored.

“Free speech matters most when it’s someone you hte spouting what you think is bulls—,” Musk wrote.

The Hill has reached out to Tesla and Valor spokespeople for comment.