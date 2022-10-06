trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Russian-speaking hackers claim responsibility for knocking US states’ websites offline  

by Julia Mueller - 10/06/22 11:40 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/06/22 11:40 AM ET

A Russian-speaking hacking group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for knocking a number of U.S. state government websites offline, according to news reports. 

Government websites in Colorado, Mississippi and Kentucky were impacted Wednesday, CNN reported, including a Kentucky Board of Elections site with information on voter registration, though the group had not listed the latter as a target.

A Telegram post from the group Killnet included the state websites in a list of targets it planned to hit with service disruptions, according to translations. The list also included government pages from Florida, Alabama, Delaware and Hawaii, among other states, as well as a U.S. tax payment site.  

Connecticut’s sites were also among those disrupted Wednesday, according to Newsweek

The group shared to Telegram a photo captioned in English with “USA OFFLINE” and “F— NATO” over a graphic of a nuclear explosion surrounding the Statue of Liberty. 

The group has claimed responsibility for cyberattacks against a number of targets in the U.S. and elsewhere, including disruptions earlier this year of public and private sector sites in Lithuania and an attempted attack against sites in Estonia

The Russian-speaking hackers appear to back the Kremlin, but their exact ties to the Russian government are murky.

Tags cyberattacks hackers russia ukraine

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fears in Europe grow over Putin nuke ...
  2. Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru ...
  3. Inside McConnell and Murkowski’s ...
  4. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  5. Young women are trending ...
  6. ‘Privileged’ Mar-a-Lago tranche ...
  7. Florida mayor unfazed by ...
  8. House Democrats propose end to US ...
  9. Masters faces high stakes at Arizona ...
  10. Ten 2024 contenders facing big stakes ...
  11. Banned book authors say new wave of ...
  12. How the US might respond to a Russian ...
  13. DeSantis’s dilemma: Rebuild ...
  14. Fetterman breaks fundraising record ...
  15. Christian Walker to his ...
  16. DeSantis says ‘national regime ...
  17. Jan. 6 panel to hold rescheduled ...
  18. Graham, Musk feud over invasion of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video