trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Instagram restricts Ye’s page for post it says violates platform’s policies

by Jared Gans - 10/08/22 2:07 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 10/08/22 2:07 PM ET

Instagram has restricted the profile page for the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for violating the platform’s policies. 

A Meta spokesperson told The Hill the platform deleted content from his page and restricted the account, which they said the platform may do for repeated violations of its rules. Restrictions may include suspensions from posting, commenting or sending direct messages. 

The spokesperson did not say what posts Ye made that prompted the restriction, but the American Jewish Committee (AJC) posted on Instagram on Friday to criticize a post Ye made in which he appeared to suggest rapper and record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is controlled by Jewish people. 

“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” Ye texted Combs, according to a screenshot of the text message that he posted on Instagram. 

“I told you this was war,” he added. 

The post is no longer on Ye’s page. 

The AJC also criticized Ye for comments he made during an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that aired Thursday in which he said that former President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, worked to make peace between Israel and Arab nations “to make money.” 

The AJC criticized Ye’s remarks as antisemitic and said that he needs to learn that “words matter.” 

Ye tweeted early Saturday in an apparent response to the Instagram restrictions, criticizing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He posted a picture of the two of them among a group of several men.

Tags antisemitism Instagram Jared Kushner Kanye West Ye

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  2. Zelensky: Russian officials starting ...
  3. Five takeaways from the first ...
  4. The Memo: Biden’s ...
  5. When civil war becomes all the rage
  6. Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters ...
  7. FBI leak: Is ‘Hurricane ...
  8. Georgia GOP lieutenant governor ...
  9. Sasse’s expected exit shrinks ...
  10. These Florida Republicans requested ...
  11. Walker claims he learned identity of ...
  12. Sanders offers blistering ...
  13. US purchases $290 million of drug for ...
  14. Newsom to call special session to ...
  15. What Biden’s marijuana order does ...
  16. Instagram restricts Ye’s page for ...
  17. Russia names army general as ...
  18. Senate Republican bill would repeal ...
Load more

Video

See all Video