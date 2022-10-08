trending:

Technology

Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian recalls almost all its vehicles over loose fasteners

by Jared Gans - 10/08/22 3:56 PM ET
A Rivian logo is shown on one of the company’s electric pickup trucks, Dec. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

An electric vehicle maker backed by Amazon has issued a voluntary recall for almost all its vehicles over an issue with loose fasteners. 

The electric vehicle company Rivian notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the safety recall on Thursday after it learned that the fastener connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle might have been improperly tightened. 

A loose steering knuckle fastener could cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle and increase the chances of a crash, according to a letter that Alex Ansley, the chief of the NHTSA’s Recall Management Division, sent Friday to acknowledge Rivian’s notification of the recall. 

The recall is for certain 2022 R1T, R1S and EDV models, totaling about 12,000 overall. 

Owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified by letter on Nov. 24, and dealers will inspect and tighten the fastener as needed. 

Amazon partnered with Rivian in October 2020 as part of its climate plan, launching a fleet of electric delivery vehicles. The company plans to have 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. 

Amazon is seeking to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2040. 

CNBC reported in July that Rivian said it was on track to build 25,000 electric vehicles by the end of the year. 

A Rivian spokesperson told The Hill that the company became aware of reports potentially related to the issue on Sept. 28, and that it will immediately begin contacting impacted customers to schedule appointments for inspections and any needed repairs.

“The safety of our customers will always be our top priority, and we are committed to fixing this issue on any affected vehicles as quickly as possible,” they said.

The spokesperson said all adjustments will be made free of charge at one of Rivian’s service centers. They said the repair only takes a few minutes to complete, and they have the capacity to complete all needed repairs within 30 days with customer collaboration.

The spokesperson said the company is not aware of any injuries that have resulted from the issue.

Updated at 4:19 p.m.

