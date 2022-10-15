trending:

Oklahoma Apple store becomes tech giant’s second US location to unionize

by Jared Gans - 10/15/22 11:04 AM ET
(Getty images)

Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, the second store at the technology company to do so. 

The Communications Workers of America (CWA), which the union will join, announced the result in a tweet on Friday. 

CNN reported that the initial tally from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) was 56 votes in favor to 32 opposed, or about 64 percent voting to support unionizing. 

A store in Towson, Md., became the first to unionize following a vote in June. 

The Hill has reached out to the NLRB, CWA and Apple for comment. The Hill has also reached out to Penn Square Labor, the union that will represent the Oklahoma City store workers after the NLRB certifies the vote, for comment. 

The election is a significant win for unionizing efforts at Apple stores after other attempts at unionizing in the company have struggled. 

An election was supposed to occur at an Apple location in Atlanta in June, but it was suspended indefinitely as the union accused Apple of intimidating workers. 

Union efforts nationwide have seen significant boosts in recent months, with unions forming at large companies like Amazon and Chipotle. The NLRB said in July that union representation petitions had increased by more than 50 percent compared to the prior year.

