trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Uber unveils ads in ride-hailing app

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/20/22 11:11 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/20/22 11:11 AM ET
An Uber sign is displayed at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Uber users can expect to start seeing more ads while digitally hailing rides, ordering food or even while en route to their destination.

In a news release Thursday, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company announced Journey Ads, which will show app users ads from more than 40 brands such as NBCUniversal, Heineken and United Artists.

Brands and advertisers can also buy sponsored listings through its food delivery service, Uber Eats, and sponsor email campaigns through the ride and delivery company.

Another pilot will allow companies to post their ads on in-car tablets, initially only in the Los Angeles and San Francisco markets.

”We have a global audience of valuable, purchase-minded consumers who, as part of our core business, tell us where they want to go and what they want to get,”  Uber’s advertising division general manager, Mark Grether, said in a statement.  

“While these consumers are making purchase decisions and waiting for their destination or delivery we can engage them with messages from brands that are relevant to their purchase journeys. And with 1.87 billion trips last quarter, that means we can connect advertisers to consumers on average five times per month across rides and delivery.” 

The new initiative comes after Uber Eats announced on Sunday that it will deliver cannabis to residents in the Toronto area, noting that residents over the age of 19 will be able to place orders from three local licensed cannabis retailers in the city through the app. 

Grether added that he hopes the new advertising division will help brands connect with consumers “at a moment when a customer is uniquely attentive.”

“We’re eager to continue working with our partners to identify best-in-class offerings — such as in-car tablet advertising — that will ensure they’re engaging with captive and engaged audiences,” Grether concluded.

Tags Advertisements Advertising California Heineken NBC Universal San Francisco Uber Eats Uber Technologies Inc. United Artists Releasing

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NOAA releases winter weather outlook: ...
  2. GOP leaders McConnell, McCarthy ...
  3. Gun control laws fall at dizzying ...
  4. Biden approval rating up 10 points ...
  5. Megyn Kelly faces backlash over COVID ...
  6. Tax filers can keep more money in ...
  7. Five things to know about the IRS’s ...
  8. Supreme Court urged to halt Biden’s ...
  9. Democrats grumble it’s too ...
  10. Democrats ready for midterm blame game
  11. Six ways Trump has changed the GOP
  12. How Gordon Sondland went from ...
  13. What Putin’s martial law order ...
  14. American Airlines discontinuing most ...
  15. Israel holds fire amid mounting ...
  16. Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp ...
  17. Kinzinger on McCarthy Ukraine ...
  18. Judge orders more Eastman emails ...
Load more

Video

See all Video