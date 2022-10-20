Uber unveils ads in ride-hailing app

Uber users can expect to start seeing more ads while digitally hailing rides, ordering food or even while en route to their destination.

In a news release Thursday, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company announced Journey Ads, which will show app users ads from more than 40 brands such as NBCUniversal, Heineken and United Artists.

Brands and advertisers can also buy sponsored listings through its food delivery service, Uber Eats, and sponsor email campaigns through the ride and delivery company.

Another pilot will allow companies to post their ads on in-car tablets, initially only in the Los Angeles and San Francisco markets.

”We have a global audience of valuable, purchase-minded consumers who, as part of our core business, tell us where they want to go and what they want to get,” Uber’s advertising division general manager, Mark Grether, said in a statement.

“While these consumers are making purchase decisions and waiting for their destination or delivery we can engage them with messages from brands that are relevant to their purchase journeys. And with 1.87 billion trips last quarter, that means we can connect advertisers to consumers on average five times per month across rides and delivery.”

The new initiative comes after Uber Eats announced on Sunday that it will deliver cannabis to residents in the Toronto area, noting that residents over the age of 19 will be able to place orders from three local licensed cannabis retailers in the city through the app.

Grether added that he hopes the new advertising division will help brands connect with consumers “at a moment when a customer is uniquely attentive.”

“We’re eager to continue working with our partners to identify best-in-class offerings — such as in-car tablet advertising — that will ensure they’re engaging with captive and engaged audiences,” Grether concluded.