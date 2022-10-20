DC attorney general: Don’t use Facebook Messenger, other unencrypted services for abortion planning

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) urged city residents to not use Facebook Messenger and other unencrypted services for abortion planning purposes.

In a news release on Thursday, Racine said that city residents should use secure, encrypted messaging apps to discuss private conversations, pointing to a story earlier this year about a Nebraska woman facing multiple felony charges for allegedly helping her teenage daughter illegally abort her pregnancy.

Facebook messages are a key piece of evidence in that case, according to an NPR report. Authorities allege the woman, 41, helped coach her 17-year-old daughter to take abortion pills even though she was 23 weeks into her pregnancy.

“Stories like these confirm the importance of data privacy. While abortion remains fully legal in the District, consumers and those seeking abortions should be aware of how others may use their data, and they should take steps to protect themselves and their data and privacy as much as possible,” Racine added.

Racine suggested using messaging apps such as Signal and WhatsApp that offer secure end-to-end encryption and to opt-in to create end-to-end encrypted messages for the Facebook chats — so messages can be seen only by the recipient.

Racine’s office sent out a consumer alert to city residents in June about protecting data privacy when seeking an abortion, in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion.

The court’s decision led to multiple GOP-led states implementing abortion bans or restrictions.

Racine on Thursday welcomed people from states where abortion is banned to receive the procedure in the district.

“Everyone should be able to access the medical care they need without interference or intrusions into their privacy, and that includes abortion access,” he said.