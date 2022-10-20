trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk said he plans to cut nearly 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce: report

by Chloe Folmar - 10/20/22 8:27 PM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 10/20/22 8:27 PM ET
FILE – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Musk suggested in a Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that he will cut 75 percent of the staff at Twitter after acquiring the platform, The Washington Post reported, citing interviews and documents it obtained.

Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy the social media platform that he plans to shrink the number of workers at the company from 7,500 to about 2,000, according to the Post.

Twitter’s current management had also planned substantial reductions to its staff. Prior to Musk starting his takeover bid, Twitter was planning an $800 million payroll cut that would involve letting nearly 25 percent of the company’s workers go by the end of 2023, as well as major cuts to its infrastructure, the paper reported.

Musk agreed to proceed with his $44 billion agreement to purchase Twitter earlier this month after the company sued in an effort to force him follow through with the deal, which the parties agreed to in April, amid his earlier attempts to back out.

A Delaware judge granted Musk’s request to stay the trial between him and Twitter after he announced his intention to go through with his agreement to buy the company, giving the parties until Oct. 28 to close the deal. If it is not closed by that date, she said she will issue a trial date in November.

Musk has previously said that he plans to loosen content moderation on Twitter and signaled he would allow some who have been removed from the platform, including former President Trump, to return.

A court filing unsealed last week included claims by Twitter that Musk is under federal investigation over his conduct in his bid to take over the company.

Twitter’s attorneys said that lawyers for Musk refused to turn over documents related to the company’s lawsuit against the billionaire, citing “investigative privilege.”

However, an attorney for Musk disputed the company’s claims, saying instead that Twitter’s executives are under federal investigation.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Twitter

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NOAA releases winter weather outlook: ...
  2. Ocasio-Cortez fires back at ...
  3. Barrett denies emergency bid to block ...
  4. Megyn Kelly faces backlash over COVID ...
  5. Rick Scott: Senate Republicans have ...
  6. There’s good news for Democrats if ...
  7. Trump fundraises off Jan. 6 subpoena
  8. Tax filers can keep more money in ...
  9. Mark Hamill sent 500 drones to ...
  10. Democrats grumble it’s too ...
  11. Appeals court denies Graham bid to ...
  12. Supreme Court urged to halt Biden’s ...
  13. Liz Truss’s downfall sparks talk of ...
  14. Musk said he plans to cut nearly 75 ...
  15. GOP leaders McConnell, McCarthy ...
  16. Gun control laws fall at dizzying ...
  17. Biden political group releases ...
  18. Democrats flock to New Hampshire in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video