trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Space station performs ‘debris avoidance maneuver’

by Jared Gans - 10/26/22 11:21 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 10/26/22 11:21 AM ET
In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011. (NASA via AP, File)

The International Space Station (ISS) performed a “Pre-Determined Debris Avoidance Maneuver” to increase its distance away from a fragment of a Russian satellite. 

NASA said in a post on its website that the ISS’s thrusters fired for just more than five minutes on Monday to provide an “extra measure of distance” from a fragment of debris from the Russian Cosmos 1408, a Soviet satellite launched in 1982 that operated for a couple of years. 

A Russian anti-satellite test last November destroyed the satellite, generating a large cloud of debris, according to NASA. The cloud included about 1,500 pieces large enough to be tracked. 

The thruster began firing at 8:25 p.m. on Monday and did not affect the station’s operations. The fragment could have passed within about three miles from the station if the maneuver was not completed. 

NPR reported that millions of pieces of debris are circling the Earth, most of which result from satellite explosions and collisions. 

The ISS moves about once per year to avoid coming into contact with debris, according to NPR.

Tags debris International Space Station International Space Station nasa Russian Cosmos 1408 space junk

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  2. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
  3. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  4. Democrats in second-guessing mode ...
  5. Why fears of a Russian ‘false ...
  6. Election Day rout would force big ...
  7. Trump discussed nuclear weapon ...
  8. Two star athletes leaving Ye’s ...
  9. Child found locked in dog kennel said ...
  10. Latinos break overwhelmingly for ...
  11. Alaska Republicans vote to censure ...
  12. CDC map shows where flu activity is ...
  13. Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia ...
  14. Biden to take on ‘junk fees’ as ...
  15. Supreme Court may overturn race-based ...
  16. Why Russia’s strategic defeat is in ...
  17. The Hill’s 12:30 Report ...
  18. Davis: On the crime issue: ‘The ...
Load more

Video

See all Video