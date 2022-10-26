Musk enters Twitter HQ, updates account bio as deal nears close

Elon Musk tweeted a video of himself walking into Twitter headquarters on Wednesday and has updated his Twitter bio to reflect that he is leading the social media platform.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Musk posted along with the video.

His Twitter bio now says, “Chief Twit.”

Musk reportedly needs to close his $44 billion deal to purchase the social media company by Friday in order to avoid the continuation of legal proceedings that began following a dispute between Musk and the company, according to CNN.

Musk sought to back out of his deal after he criticized the company over a lack of transparency about the number of fake accounts on the platform. Twitter sued to force Musk to go through with the deal, but Musk reversed his position and agreed to complete the deal for the originally agreed-upon price earlier this month.

Musk faced some controversy last week when reports surfaced that he plans to cut 75 percent of Twitter’s staff after the acquisition.

Twitter shares also fell on Friday following reports that the Biden administration may investigate national security implications of Musk’s transaction, a move that may halt the deal.

Musk has emphasized promoting free speech and limiting what he views as censorship as part of changes he plans to bring to the platform.

“A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism – people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias,” Musk tweeted Wednesday.