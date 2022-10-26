Tesla under criminal probe for self-driving claims: Reuters

Tesla is under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice over the company’s claims about its self-driving technology, Reuters reported.

The Department of Justice probe, which was reportedly opened last year, joins several other legal challenges over Tesla’s autopilot software.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) filed a complaint against Tesla in July, accusing the company of making misleading claims about its autopilot technology.

A Tesla owner, who spent an extra $5,000 on a higher level of the autopilot technology, also filed a class action lawsuit against the company in September, alleging that the company falsely advertised the technology and misled customers.

The autopilot software, which Tesla describes as an advanced driver assistance system, has three levels, called Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability. However, the company notes on its website that the features currently “do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

“Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment,” the website says.

However, the California DMV argued in its complaint that the company’s disclaimer still “contradicts” its claims and that the software’s labels themselves and do not “cure the violation.”