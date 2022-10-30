trending:

Technology

Musk mocks ‘Managing @Twitter 101’ reminder

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/30/22 3:05 PM ET
FILE – Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk posted video Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday, Oct. 28, deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Elon Musk on Sunday shared that he received a tutorial email from Twitter just days after his takeover of the social media platform. 

In a Twitter thread, the Tesla founder and CEO shared a photo to his more than 112 million followers of a “Managing @Twitter 101” tutorial email from the company. 

“Just received this email from Twitter,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated.” 

The  “Managing @Twitter 101” training covers how managers can empower and care for their employees, according to the email. It also said Musk had 30 days to complete the course.

“So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information!” Musk added. 

“But Management 201 is such a tantalizing carrot …”

Musk, 51, officially purchased Twitter on Thursday, after six months of legal battles over his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. He promptly fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and chief legal counsel Vijaya Gadde. 

The SpaceX founder also said he plans to lift lifetime bans on individuals including former President Trump. However, Trump has said that while he likes Musk, he intends to stay on his own social media company.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter also saw a rapid rise of racist and anti-semitic tweets, drawing concerns from many prominent users such as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. 

“I dont know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns twitter,” James wrote in a tweet. “But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF.”

