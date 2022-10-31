trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

by Ines Kagubare - 10/31/22 12:42 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 10/31/22 12:42 PM ET

In one of his first moves at Twitter, Elon Musk is moving to charge users $20 per month to be verified on the social media platform, The Verge reported.

The reported move to charge for blue checkmarks drew widespread criticism among users.

Twitter employees have until Nov. 7 to launch the new subscription feature, or they will be fired, Musk reportedly told the staff on Sunday. 

Users who are already verified will have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmarks.

Musk tweeted on Sunday that “the whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

The billionaire mogul officially took over Twitter on Thursday night after a contentious legal battle over his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

Shortly after taking control of the company, Musk fired Twitter’s top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal. 

The Washington Post previously reported that Musk planned to cut nearly 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce after acquiring the platform, though he has denied that figure.

Musk has also indicated that he wants to pull back some content moderation policies, and researchers say hate speech and disinformation have already increased in recent days.

Musk also plans to allow former President Trump back on the platform as he seeks to end lifetime Twitter bans.

Trump was banned from Twitter last year after tweets he posted on the platform that incited violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on the matter. 

Tags blue checkmark Elon Musk Elon Musk Parag Agrawal Trump Twitter

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  2. Pence: Post-2020 election meeting ...
  3. Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ...
  4. Is the ‘secret majority’ about to ...
  5. Trump asks Supreme Court to block ...
  6. Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi ...
  7. What we know about suspected Paul ...
  8. Juan Williams: Democracy hangs in the ...
  9. Witnesses describe ‘a ...
  10. Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in ...
  11. Elon Musk named sole director of ...
  12. Seriously low diesel supply threatens ...
  13. Lawmakers point fingers over who’s ...
  14. Is the US headed toward a housing ...
  15. Nevada Senate race locked in dead ...
  16. Listen live: Supreme Court considers ...
  17. Last chance for the GOP to save itself
  18. ‘Neither’ is not an option in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video