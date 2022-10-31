Instagram working on issue locking out users from accounts

Instagram officials are working on fixing an issue that prevented some users from logging into their accounts Monday.

Some Instagram users attempting to login into their accounts reported receiving messages stating that their accounts had been suspended for violating community guidelines.

A spike in users reporting being locked out of their Instagram accounts peaked at 10 a.m. Monday, with more than 7,600 problem reports submitted on the platform, according to downdetector.com, a site that tracks real-time service outages.

It is unclear if the issue is related to a glitch in the app or the photo-sharing platform being hacked.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account,” the company said on Twitter. “We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”