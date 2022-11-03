Musk sends email to Twitter employees, confirming plans for mass layoffs Friday: report

Elon Musk will begin mass layoffs at Twitter on Friday, the company told employees on Thursday evening, according to multiple outlets.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” Twitter said in a companywide email, according to The Washington Post.

The company’s 7,500 employees were reportedly told to go home and not come in to Twitter’s offices on Friday amid the cuts, The New York Times reported. Employees will instead receive an email by 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday that will notify them of the status of their job.

Musk, who acquired Twitter last week after closing out his $44 billion purchase of the social media company, is expected to cut to about 50 percent of the work force, according to the Post.

“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward,” Twitter’s email said, according to the Post.

Musk has previously indicated that he planned to cut down Twitter’s work force. The Post reported last month that Musk told prospective investors that he planned to cut almost 75 percent of Twitter’s work force, although he later said he does not plan to make such drastic cuts.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.