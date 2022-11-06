trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Krugman unveils account on Twitter alternative 

by Julia Mueller - 11/06/22 7:50 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/06/22 7:50 PM ET
Associated Press-Godofredo A. Vásquez
A sign is pictured outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A court has given Elon Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Sunday revealed he created an account on the platform Mastodon as some Twitter users seek alternatives following billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform.

“So, I’ve opened a Mastodon account as a precaution against the possible Muskocalypse on this site,” Krugman wrote on Twitter, adding that he uses the platform to broadcast his own work and to follow subject area experts. 

“Getting information from such people in more or less real time is extremely valuable… So a mass influx of crazy people won’t directly hurt the way I use Twitter. But I worry about loss of critical mass. As Musk’s apparently uncontrollable nastiness and childishness drives away users and advertisers, it’s easy to see how Twitter’s usefulness could collapse,” Krugman said.  

He shared his new profile on the Mastodon, an open-source social media site that bills itself as “social networking that’s not for sale.” 

The platform started in 2016 when founder Eugen Rochko “was dissatisfied with the state and direction of Twitter,” according to the Mastodon site. 

“I have no idea what will replace Twitter if and when that happens. But I’m doing what I can to retain an alternative social media foothold,” Krugman added.  

Musk has already made massive staff cuts and now faces a potential loss of users and advertisers amid concerns about scaling back content moderation and changes to features like the “verified” blue check mark.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Mastodon Paul Krugman Paul Krugman Twitter

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie says Trump will run ...
  2. When could student loan borrowers ...
  3. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  4. Five races where Democrats could pull ...
  5. GOP mega-donor says ‘it’s time to ...
  6. Twitter users flag Biden tweet on gas ...
  7. RNC chair says committee can’t pay ...
  8. Chris Christie predicts ‘huge ...
  9. Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out ...
  10. The case for permanent standard time
  11. Online secondhand sellers balk at new ...
  12. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  13. Not sure how to play ...
  14. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
  15. White House raises eyebrows with ...
  16. 10 words Americans often ...
  17. Constitutional defamation: Democrats, ...
  18. NAACP president in final midterm ...
Load more

Video

See all Video