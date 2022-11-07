trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Apple: COVID restrictions in China will slow iPhone deliveries

by Brad Dress - 11/07/22 8:55 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/07/22 8:55 AM ET
The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. After the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the federal right to an abortion that’s been in place for half a century, companies like Amazon, Disney, Apple and JP Morgan pledged to cover travel costs for employees who live in states where the procedure is now illegal so they can terminate pregnancies. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Apple said COVID-19 restrictions at a major factory in China will slow deliveries of iPhones ahead of the holidays.

The tech company said in a statement on Sunday the facility in Zhengzhou is “currently operating at significantly reduced capacity” amid “strong demand” for iPhone products.

“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products,” the company said. “We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.”

The news comes as the busy holiday shopping season is kicking into gear for the U.S., with Americans ready to spend money despite high inflation and concerns about the economy, global consulting firm McKinsey and Company estimates.

Apple produces a majority of its products in China, which is still struggling to contain an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, posting more than 35,000 confirmed cases on Friday, according to the World Health Organization.

While not as high as the number of confirmed cases that spiked over the spring, China is reporting numbers much higher than the first two years of the pandemic, when it recorded a minimal amount of infections and deaths.

China has enacted a strict policy to rein in infections through its “zero-COVID” policy, including mandatory quarantines for people entering the country and strict testing requirements for Chinese citizens.

While some had hoped China would ease up on its zero-COVID policy during a leadership conference last month, officials recently signaled they would not be easing up the restrictions.

To date, China has confirmed more than 9 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 28,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Tags Apple China coroanvirus COVID-19 factory plant Iphone 14 Iphone deliveries

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Expected Trump indictment looms over ...
  2. Nikki Haley says Warnock should be ...
  3. When could student loan borrowers ...
  4. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  5. Putin’s Ukraine bombing campaign ...
  6. Ten Republicans most likely to be ...
  7. Juan Williams: Hatred and lies are ...
  8. Hoyer’s future hangs in limbo as ...
  9. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  10. Not sure how to play ...
  11. RNC chair says committee can’t pay ...
  12. Online secondhand sellers balk at new ...
  13. Five races where Democrats could pull ...
  14. Trump says DeSantis should be ...
  15. Democratic strategist predicts ‘bad ...
  16. Time is running out for House to pass ...
  17. Chris Christie says Trump will run ...
  18. GOP mega-donor says ‘it’s time to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video