NASA delays Artemis rocket launch to Nov. 16 as tropical storm moves toward Florida

NASA on Tuesday delayed the highly anticipated launch of its Artemis rocket as Tropical Storm Nicole moves toward Florida.

Agency officials said in a blog post they decided to move the launch date from Monday, Nov. 14, to Wednesday, Nov. 16, to ensure the best conditions are available at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm,” NASA wrote.

There will be a two-hour launch window beginning at 1:04 a.m. ET on Nov. 16. A backup launch date is available on Saturday, Nov. 19, if needed.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall near West Palm Beach, Fla., late Wednesday or early Thursday.

NASA already delayed the Artemis rocket launch ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in late September. The agency has also scrubbed two previous launch attempts.

Ahead of the Nov. 16 launch, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft will remain on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center with a dedicated ride-out team on hand to monitor equipment.

NASA says the SLS rocket, which will send Orion more than 40,000 miles past the moon upon a successful launch, can withstand 85 mile per hour winds. Current forecast conditions from Nicole do not anticipate winds exceeding those speeds.

Teams have also taken multiple precautions to protect vital equipment during the storm, including powering down the Orion spacecraft.

NASA’s Artemis 1 launch is the first in a series of missions that aim to send astronauts back to the moon for the first time in about 50 years.