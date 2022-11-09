trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Elon Musk sells almost $4B of Tesla stock

by Julia Shapero - 11/09/22 9:13 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/09/22 9:13 AM ET
Elon Musk
FILE – Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Twitter’s new owner and Tesla CEO Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric car company within the last week, following his recent purchase of Twitter, The Associated Press reported.

Musk sold 19.5 million Tesla shares from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The billionaire has now sold more than $19 billion worth of stock in the company since April, when he first announced his plans to buy Twitter, according to the AP.

Musk took over Twitter late last month after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. The takeover has been controversial, with Musk ousting the company’s previous leadership and laying off about half of its workforce.

The billionaire previously cited revenue losses as a reason for the staff slashing, claiming earlier this month that the company was hemorrhaging millions of dollars per day.

The new Twitter CEO has previously vowed to make the platform a virtual town square where free speech would be valued. He’s also indicated that he’s not in favor of permanent bans on the platform, raising questions about whether or not former President Trump will return to Twitter.

Musk announced changes to the social media platform’s functions, with new rules regulating content and Twitter verification set to become a paid subscription. 

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk SEC Stocks Tesla Trump Twitter

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five early takeaways from the midterms
  2. Fox News commentator describes ...
  3. Georgia official says ‘safe to ...
  4. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  5. Ten candidates who made history ...
  6. Trump criticizes Colorado, New ...
  7. Voters support abortion rights in all ...
  8. Live Coverage: Georgia official says ...
  9. Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion ...
  10. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  11. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  12. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  13. Battle for power in Congress goes ...
  14. Two hours and 20 races that may ...
  15. Putin may take ‘catastrophic ...
  16. Newt Gingrich: Biden strategy ...
  17. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  18. Slavery as punishment for crime ...
Load more

Video

See all Video