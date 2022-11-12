Musk responds to question on uniting Twitter amid attrition: What works at Tesla is ‘being in the office’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk doubled down on his strict return-to-office policy on Thursday when pushed by employees to address concerns of attrition at the social media company.

“What works at SpaceX and Tesla is people being in the office and being hardcore,” Musk told employees at an all-hands meeting on Thursday in audio obtained by ABC News. The billionaire is also CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.

“Those who are able to go hardcore and play to win, Twitter is a good place,” he added. “And those who are not, totally understand, but then Twitter’s not for you.”

Musk informed employees in an email on Wednesday night that they would be required to work in person 40 hours a week, effective immediately, unless he personally signs off on them working remotely.

“It’s basically if you can, if you can show up at an office and you do not show up at the office, resignation accepted — end of story,” Musk told employees on Thursday, per ABC News.

The billionaire’s first two weeks leading the social media company have been chaotic. A week after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late last month, Musk laid off nearly 50 percent of the company’s 7,500-person workforce.

Musk also warned employees in an email on Wednesday that the company is in “dire” economic conditions, adding on Thursday that “bankruptcy is not out of question.”

Several top executives have resigned from Twitter in recent days. Twitter’s chief information security officer, Lea Kissner, quit on Thursday and was soon followed by Yoel Roth, the head of content moderation and safety at the social media company.

Musk’s changes to the social media platform itself have also wreaked havoc on the site. After the company launched a feature that allowed users to pay for verified blue check marks on Thursday, several accounts impersonated major brands and public figures. Options to sign up for the feature quickly disappeared by Friday morning.